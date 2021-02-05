Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Business

Increase in demand for homeownership

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
February 8, 2021 3:24 pm
Economy Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

The demand for ownership of homes in the country has been enormous.

Economy Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, says more people want to own a house, however the stocks have been low before 2007.

The Minister says they are re-looking at its approach as there is a need to increase the supply of homes.

Article continues after advertisement

 

“So you have to have a multi-pronged approach to the ownership of homes. We want to give people the opportunity to own a house and increase their ability to do so”.

Sayed-Khaiyum has highlighted that the government is working with the private sector, however things need to be modelled properly.

“There are different models we are working currently with IFC and also the Australian Government. You need to have a project that will attract private sector investment”.

Minister for Housing Premila Kumar has agreed that Housing Authority cannot provide the housing solution and the government must rely on the private sector.

Kumar adds they are taking appropriate measures at every step.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.