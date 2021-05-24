Home

Increase in business for Western taxi drivers

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
February 4, 2022 4:03 am

A number of taxi drivers in parts of the Western Division have noted an increase in business.

Fiji Taxi Association President Raben Singh says according to their members, a lot of people are now using taxis to move around, which is positive.

Singh says compared to a few months back, especially before borders opened, mid-December and January have been really good for a lot of drivers.

“At the moment, slightly more business has improved by 25% for airport taxis in Nadi, Sigatoka, and Lautoka.”

However, Singh says drivers in Ba, Rakiraki, and Tavua are not experiencing a surge in business yet, but they are optimistic that things will change later in the year.

For Suva drivers, Singh adds, they are not that affected compared to other areas around the country.

