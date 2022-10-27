Increase in applications for PM’s International Business Awards

Kamal Chetty

Investment Fiji has received an increase in applications for the Prime Minister’s International Business Awards.

Chief Executive, Kamal Chetty says 219 applications have been received, reflecting the growing Fijian economy and businesses that have survived and thrived in the face of the global pandemic over the last two years.

As the awards enter their 30th year, Chetty says they continue to inspire countless businesses to broaden their horizons.

He adds that there are 17 awards in 13 categories, with three new ones introduced, including the Excellence in Outsourcing Award, the Best Crisis in Recovery Award, and the Pacific Horticultural and Agricultural Market Access (PHAMA) Plus Agribusiness Innovation Challenge.

Chetty says four new recognition awards have been created to recognize businesses that have had an impact on the Fijian economy.

The 2022 Prime Minister’s International Business Awards will be held on December 10th at the Sheraton Resort in Nadi.