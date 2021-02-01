Incompetent contractors under the spotlight

Some members of the Construction Industry Council have raised concerns about incompetent contractors in the past months.

CIC President Gordon Jenkins says these contractors are not doing an honest job and it’s affecting the quality and duration of projects.

“There are several bad apples around and they are affecting a whole lot of very honest contractors. I don’t begrudge anybody making a profit out of something, but I do begrudge people spoiling it for everybody else.”

CIC President Gordon Jenkins

Jenkins says contractors need to be on a tight leash.

“I do believe that you need to have a good contractor to work for you. You cannot rely on them to do it. Usually, they need to be well-supervised.”

The Ministry of Commerce and Trade says any development needs a partnership approach.

The Construction Industry has noticed a lot of local developments in recent months due to an increase in investments, which is a positive sign for the economy.