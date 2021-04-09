Home

Incoming banker to address cost issues

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
April 13, 2021 10:00 am

The Kina Bank seeking to acquire Westpac’s Fiji operation will focus on lowering the cost of banking for every Fijian.

Chief Executive, Greg Pawson says given the proposed acquisition, they will be able to introduce fee-free banking options amongst other services.

Pawson adds they will be able to drive innovation and introduce more choices such as re-pricing business lending.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the bank will have a new name and be separate from Kina Bank operations, governed by an independent, local board of directors in Fiji.

The Bank’s CEO also says the proposed acquisition of Westpac’s Pacific businesses will also pave the way for local investors who can buy shares through Kina Securities Limited.

 

