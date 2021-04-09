Incoming banker to address cost issues

The Kina Bank seeking to acquire Westpac’s Fiji operation will focus on lowering the cost of banking for every Fijian.

Chief Executive, Greg Pawson says given the proposed acquisition, they will be able to introduce fee-free banking options amongst other services.

Pawson adds they will be able to drive innovation and introduce more choices such as re-pricing business lending.

He says the bank will have a new name and be separate from Kina Bank operations, governed by an independent, local board of directors in Fiji.

The Bank’s CEO also says the proposed acquisition of Westpac’s Pacific businesses will also pave the way for local investors who can buy shares through Kina Securities Limited.