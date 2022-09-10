Inaugural President’s Rice Farmers award launched

[Source: Fijian Government]

With the increase in rice farmers and production in the Northern Division, Fiji Rice Limited has introduced the new President’s Rice Farmers Awards.

Launching the Awards today, President and Tui Macuata Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says the number of rice farmers around Labasa town has increased in the past seven years.

He adds this further increased after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ratu Wiliame says the Awards are necessary during these times to motivate, inspire and encourage current and potential rice farmers in further cultivating and developing a lucrative industry.

There are six categories for the President’s Rice Farmers Awards.

They are the Best Farmer Award, Highest Paddy Supply Per Year Award, Young Farmer of the Year Award, Best Farmer Award for Main Season Supply, Best Farmer Award for Off Season Supply and Best Woman Farmer of the Year.

The President, who was a former board member for Fiji Rice Limited says he is personally proud of the work the company has done over the years, and the Awards categories are to be celebrated as they are inclusive and diverse in its reach.

Applications for the awards are now open to all rice farmers and will close on November 15th.

The Awards ceremony will be held in December.