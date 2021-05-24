In Hong Kong, ‘zero COVID’ brings small businesses to their knees

When Pinky Yeung secured a 1,400-square-metre (16,000 sq ft) retail space in Hong Kong’s prime shopping district of Tsim Sha Tsui in 2020, the fitness trainer thought she had hit the jackpot.

In one of the world’s most expensive rental markets, Yeung’s monthly rent of 500,000 Hong Kong dollars ($64,100) was about half of what she would have paid a few years earlier – the result of prices tumbling to a decade low amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Together with her husband, also a fitness trainer, Yeung founded Care and Cure Health Wellness Centre, which specialises in treating chronic pain. Soon the couple were taking in up to one million Hong Kong dollars ($128,000) per month in member fees.

Article continues after advertisement

But the gym now stands empty, its windows and doors covered in foam boards, as leisure establishments, including bars, theme parks and museums, enter the sixth week of government-imposed closures due to Hong Kong’s largest outbreak of COVID-19.

“We are burning through cash every day,” Yeung told Al Jazeera.

Hong Kong is grappling with a surge in daily infections, with cases rising above 1,500 on Monday. While other parts of the world are learning to live with the virus, the international financial centre has doubled down on a zero-tolerance strategy to align with mainland China.

The ultra-strict approach, which has helped the city report just 219 deaths, has forced authorities to impose increasingly draconian and costly measures amid the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, even as many health experts question whether elimination of the highly transmissible strain is even possible.

While the Omicron outbreak shows no sign of abating, punishing social distancing rules – the fourth such round for many businesses – are pushing local businesses to the brink.

Simon Wong Ka-wo, president of the Federation of Restaurants and Related Trades, has predicted an imminent wave of small business closures, with as many as 500 restaurants expected to shut in March. Other industry leaders have warned of skyrocketing unemployment.

Soon after the city announced a further tightening of curbs last week, Fitch Ratings slashed its economic growth forecast for the year in half to 1.5 percent, placing the Hong Kong economy among the weakest performers in the world. In recent weeks, prices of fresh produce such as meat and vegetables have soared due to truck drivers testing positive for COVID-19 at the mainland Chinese border.