Improving sugar yields a priority: Naidu

The Sugar Research Institute of Fiji is working with farmers to improve their sugar yields.

SRIF Acting CEO Prem Naidu says other than improved sugar yields, they are finding that many farmers are also challenged by soil fertility.

“One of the critical things the institute has sort of embarked on is looking at the health of the soil right and we find that the soil health has been deteriorating in Fiji and the reason for this is like what we term, long time mono-cropping which basically means that a farmer will plant one time and then he’ll keep harvesting the crop successive years. The average in Fiji is around 12 years. You compare that with any other country in the world like they normally plant one time and they harvest for five, maximum six years.”

To assist with better sugar yields to boost production, Naidu says the institute is trialling a variety of sugar cane to ascertain what would work best.

In addition, soil fertility recommendations for farmers include the use of green manure as well as the use of lime to decrease the acidity found in farming land.