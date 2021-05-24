Home

Improving Kava quality and standard is vital: Tuivuniwai

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
December 6, 2021 12:48 pm

Kava farmers and producers that have direct access to the Australian market will be able to generate more income, a positive sign for the industry.

This has been made possible under Phase two of the Australian Government’s Kava Pilot, recognizing the significant cultural and economic importance of kava on Pacific communities.

PHAMA Plus National Export Market Systems Facilitator, Navitalai Tuivuniwai, says this adds value to some of the economic recovery efforts post COVID-19.

“Australia has put in place some import standards and the onus is on the industry to meet the standards. And also expanding the production and supply chain to meet the growing demand.”

Tuivuniwai says improving quality assurance systems and the standard is vital to ensure that market access is maintained.

This will also help producers to professionalize the industry.

 

