Imports and exports dropped in October trading

Fiji imported goods worth $454 million in October compared to $182.7 million worth of exports.

Compared to October 2018, imports dropped by just over $98 million or 17% while exports decreased by $18.3 million or 9.1%.

The trade deficit amounted to $271.4 million compared to $298.9 million a month earlier.

Mineral products, Machinery, and Vehicles topped the list of imports.

Imports from major markets such as Singapore, China, New Zealand, and Australia all dropped in the month of October.

Exports to Australia, New Zealand, Netherlands, and Samoa increased in the same month.