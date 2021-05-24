Importation of sub-standard appliances to be reduced

The Ministry of Trade and Commerce is working to reduce the importation of sub-standard household appliances.

It adds that the Department of National Trade Measurement and Standards conducted their first Electrical Appliance Sub-Committee meeting this month.

The Trade Ministry explains that the sub-committee was led by experts from various industries, government agencies and academia who were focusing on the Household Electrical Appliance standard.

Article continues after advertisement

It has reiterated that the introduction of this standard in Fiji also seeks to minimize the number of house fires caused by electrical faults.