Import duty reduction benefits more businesses

More businesses continue to benefit from the reduction in import duty announced in this year’s National Budget.

Shreedhar Motors Limited says the duty reduction has encouraged them to bring in more cars this year.

National Manager for sales and marketing Arvin Prasad says the revised motor vehicle import duty has created a more competitive market.

“Now the reduction has open up doors to bring in more luxury vehicles. For the people of Fiji it is a good news. There will be a healthy competition and consumers will benefit. The duty reduction is a good initiate by the government so that we can bring in more advance technology vehicles into Fiji.”



Prasad says they have also felt a pinch of the COVID-19.

“The market has been really low. Globally the market is down and locally we are 50 percent down when compared to previous years and this is purely because of the pandemic which is happening.”

Meanwhile, Shreedhar Motors Limited today launched a Subaru eyesight Technology which is a driving support system that uses a range of functions to assist in making decisions in order to provide more safe and comfortable driving and help prevent collision.