IMF approves $1.4bn for Ukraine

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved $1.4bn (£1.1bn) in emergency funding for Ukraine to meet “urgent balance of payment needs”.

The Fund’s executive board said Ukrainian authorities would work with the IMF “to design an appropriate economic programme aimed at rehabilitation and growth when conditions permit”.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva added: “Once the war is over and a proper damage assessment can be performed, additional large support is likely to be needed to support reconstruction efforts.”