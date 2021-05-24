ILO supports MSMEs

The International Labour Organization is responding to the needs of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises to help them recover on the back of international borders re-opening.

ILO Director for Pacific Island Countries, Matin Karimli says with tourists coming in tomorrow hundreds of businesses around the country are safely resuming operations.

Karimli says due to this there has been a high demand for Business Development Services the MSMEs.

He says the ILO Office has finalised a lineup of innovative partnerships with specialised providers, to support the Fijian government to meet the demand of MSMEs looking to leverage a post-lockdown economy boom.

The ILO has engaged a host of public and private entities including the Fiji Enterprise Engine, Greenhouse Coworking, and Vou Fiji to deliver a series of online and face-to-face business training, advisory and mentoring services to COVID-19-affected MSMEs.

Karimli says two specifically affected sectors that are being targeted include the creative and agriculture industries.

The prolonged impact of necessary COVID-19 lockdowns has resulted in severe cash-flow challenges for MSMEs, particularly those in the informal sector; those linked to the tourism industry; and those located within the containment zones over the last few months.

The re-starting of international tourism provides a window of opportunity to start – albeit cautiously – the journey to recover income losses.