TC YASA
Business

Illegal stalls removed to ensure safety and security: PS

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
December 26, 2020 6:08 am

Empty stalls are available in Council market facilities to cater for those vendors who had their roadside stalls removed last week.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Local Government, Dimity Fifer in a statement responded to false claims that vendors whose illegal stalls were removed because of Tropical Cyclone Yasa, were not being offered permanent market spaces.

Fifer says municipal councils informed all roadside vendors to remove illegal stall structures to ensure the safety and security of all during TC Yasa.

She adds if illegal structures were not removed, the Councils were to do so for the public’s protection.

Vendors in Makoi and Tebara can still serve Makoi and Narere areas.

The PS says Vunidogo Market has remained largely empty while the vendors were selling from illegal stalls on the roadside.

She also assured that they will never remove anyone without offering them an alternative space.

The Nausori and Nasinu Councils also look forward to working with all vendors who previously sold from illegal stalls.

The Ministry confirms that many roadside vendors who had their illegal stall removed by Nasinu and Nausori Councils have made contact and retrieved their materials which were stored at Council depots.

The Ministry encourages all vendors to choose the legal market option for their livelihood and not construct illegal stalls in the roadside areas.

There are also extra stalls at the Laqere-Nasinu Market, Nausori Market, 53 stalls at Vunidogo Market; Suva Main Market has 30 spaces available.

Namaka Market has 30 stalls available, Nadi Market has 50 stalls, Ba has 15 empty stalls and Lautoka has 50 spaces respectively.

 

 

 

 

