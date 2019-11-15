Illegal rent increase remains a challenge despite free order

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission have received more than 460 cases of the illegal rent increase.

This is after the extension of the rent freeze order into its 13th year.

Since 2010 the FCCC has received 2, 646 complaints relating to rental properties, of which 462 were for illegal rent increase.

Article continues after advertisement

FCCC Chief Executive Joel Abraham says in the past three years, over seventy rental cases have been taken to court.

“In 2018, 33 cases were filed in court for rent control breaches and this includes illegal rent increase as well as issues to do with failure to issue receipts, failure to keep proper records. Now in 2019, 46 of this matters were filed pertaining directly to this.”

Abraham says that in certain cases, tenants are aware of the rent freeze order breach.

Meanwhile, Consumer Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil is calling on landlords and tenants to act responsibly.

She says they have received 54 complaints on illegal rent increase since January last year.

The rent freeze on residential properties has been in place since 2007.