Illegal operations hurt rental car businesses

Illegal rental cars are becoming a threat to the multi-million dollar industry.

Amongst other concerns, this issue is expected to take centre stage during the Fiji Rental Association AGM underway in Suva.

According to the Association, there are over 5,700 permits and about 3,600 rental cars registered with the Land Transport Authority as of last year.

The association says 2019 was difficult for operators with consistent threats from illegal rentals.

Operators say they will exhaust all avenues to address the private rental issue because a loss in business means the government is also losing revenue by way of taxes.

More than 40 members are attending the Annual General Meeting.