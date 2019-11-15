Illegal development is on the rife: Kumar

Illegal development is on the rife in the country as penalties associated is very low and not an effective deterrent.

The Local Government Minister Premila Kumar says the usual practice for the council is to issue stop-work notices followed by proceedings in the court which is a long process.

Kumar says they are reviewing the town planning act and subdivision of lands act which will suggest other options to deal with illegal developers.

“The ultimate aim of this revision is to streamline the planning approval processes that strengthen development control. Currently, all sorts of applications end up at the town and country planning. This is because our town planning schemes are outdated and it requires rezoning.”

The Minister says last year they had received more than 200 substandard applications which had issues with the structural designs.

“Mr Speaker sir there are significant gaps in the existing legislation, For example, there are no provisions in the act which provides guidance on who can lodge the applications.”

Kumar says the first draft of the review is to be out by the end of this financial year after which a nationwide consultation will be carried out.