Ikea to raise prices as supply chain problems bite

Ikea is to raise prices as the disruption to global supply chains is expected to last into next year.

On Wednesday, Ikea reported a drop in full-year profit due to higher transport and raw material costs.

In the coming year it will pass some of these costs on to its outlets, which will be free to then charge customers more, the Reuters news agency reported.

Businesses have been struggling with supply chain problems as economies recover from the Covid pandemic.

The Swedish furniture giant saw record demand during the pandemic as people spent more time at home.

However, pre-tax profit at Ikea Group, which makes most of its money selling goods to its franchisees, fell 16% in the year to September to €1.7bn (£1.4bn).

Compared with 2019, before the pandemic, profit was down 4%.

Chief Financial Officer, Martin van Dam, said that the effects of the global supply chain crisis and high energy prices could last for some time, saying he expected 2022 to be “a more difficult year with more challenges”.

Ikea didn’t hike its product prices to retailers in the year to September but indicated it would pass on some of the higher raw material and transport costs to store owners this fiscal year.