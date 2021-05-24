IHG hotels prioritize COVID-safe protocols

Safety remains a top priority for hotel operators as the tourism industry slowly gets back on its feet.

The Grand Pacific Hotel and Holiday Inn Suva are following strict COVID-safe behaviors for their guests.

Area General Manager South Pacific, Lachlan Walker says although there are a lot of new procedures in place, they are happy to be back in business.

He adds they have been inundated with bookings following the resumption of international visitor travel and this is why they need to uphold the COVID-safe protocols.

“We follow the CareFiji Commitment guidelines so, we have vax checking and the signing in when you come into the restaurant and bars or when you come into the hotel. All our restaurant and bar menus are all through a QR code used through your phone as such.”

The Intercontinental Hotel Group includes the Grand Pacific Hotel, Holiday Inn Suva and the Intercontinental Fiji Golf Resort and Spa.

The tourism industry expects to hit about 800,000 visitors annually by 2024.