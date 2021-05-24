IHG hotels employs 300 Fijians

The Grand Pacific Hotel, Holiday Inn Suva, and the Intercontinental Fiji Golf Resort and Spa are buzzing with activity.

These three hotels are inundated with bookings for the next two months.

Lachlan Walker, the Area General Manager South Pacific for these hotels says the high number of bookings will give more than 300 hotel workers at these properties a paycheck come Christmas and New years.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’ve taken on 300 new employees as well. That’s been great to see some faces return but also some new faces. Some people have decided not to return to the industry but other people have been keen to come and start working for the Intercontinental”.

These three hotels are expecting a 25 percent hike in bookings towards the end of the year, a twist of events when compared to pre-COVID times.

“I mean normally we would see January start to quiet down around the 15th but we’re seeing the extension which is great”.

The re-opening of the international border provided the tourism industry the lifeline it needed to get back on its feet.