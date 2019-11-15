If businesses are being unethical, report it: FCCC

Majority of businesses caught selling low quality, damaged and expired goods are habitual offenders.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Competition inspected over 6, 700 supermarkets and small businesses as of last month following concerns from the public.

Chief Executive Joel Abraham says some retailers are still selling products that pose multiple health risks on the consumers and they continue to work with the Health Ministry

“Our team is working with the Food Safety Unit as well. We’ve previously gone and seized items which were not of good quality or not fit for human consumption and we ensured they were condemned and destroyed.”

Abraham says even though compliance levels have picked up – consumer responsibility remains.

“We do get reports of damaged items, of expired items and then we do deploy the team. But if there are any instances I ask consumers if you find any instances first thing you report it to the shop manager. That should be the first step and say look this is of not good quality I am not going to buy it.”

The CEO says they rely on public information.

“We also ask that consumers unite, stand in solidarity, send a signal businesses. If you find that some businesses are behaving in an unethical manner do it. Send the signal out. Report it. FCCC will investigate it”.

The FCCC says their surveillance will continue across the country to ensure consumers are protected.