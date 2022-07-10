ICT Park ushers in new technological era for Fiji

[Photo: Supplied]

Concept plans for the development of the new state-of-the-art Telecom ICT Park have been revealed.

Once constructed, it is set to revolutionise Fiji’s information and technology industry and boost our growing BPO sector.

The Telecom ICT Park was announced in the 2021 National Budget by Minister for Communications, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, pledging the support in terms of tax concessions.

Telecom Fiji Chief Executive, Charles Goundar, says they’re excited about this project as it will enable a wide range of capabilities and offer opportunities to youth seeking a career in the engineering and ICT fields.

The Park will host a research and development centre, as well as an incubation centre.

The data centre will host a range of major content platforms already hosted in the Telecom network such as Google, Netflix, Facebook, and TikTok.

This will enable Fiji to attract other major content providers to also consider hosting their platforms here.

Goundar says apart from this, businesses will be able to securely host their backup IT infrastructure in the data centre or take advantage of the cloud services that will be offered.

The Park will host a large conference centre and training facilities.