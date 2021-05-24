Home

Ice cream truck opens in Navua

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
October 12, 2021 12:20 pm

Pink’s Ice Cream Adventure which was set up during the lockdown is ready to provide competition to businesses in Navua.

Owner, Robert Mann says it has been a challenging journey, but they are ready to work hard.

Following several adjustments and re-fitting, Mann says Pink’s Ice Cream Adventure was ready for operation.

“It’s custom-built and when you explain something to somebody and the outcome is not what we wanted, so we had to change the plans again and it took us six months to get it built.”

Retail Manager, Atelini Mann says the ice cream retail shop can help her provide for her family.

The Pink’s Ice Cream Adventure sells ice cream, doughnuts, coffee and sandwiches in Navua and nearby communities.

