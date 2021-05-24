Ice-cream truck business helps Nadi family

A former tourism worker is flourishing in his new ice-cream truck business in Nadi Town.

Apete Verivalu who was working in the tourism industry for 12 years as a boat captain and Jet Ski instructor lost his job during the pandemic.

Verivalu then went to Pacific Harbour to help a relative run an ice-cream business and later decided to invest in a similar setup.

The 36-year-old says once he got the electric truck for his Ice-cream King Bar venture, he did not look back.

“For the time being I have payments regarding this truck I took this truck on a deposit so 50% deposit so it will take me 11 months to clear the full balance so, for now, I’m able to pay my monthly payment, rent and put food on the table.”

The father of two says to provide for his family especially when he lost his job was his main motivation.

He remains hopeful the year will be a positive one for his small business.

His ice-cream truck is usually situated at the Narew junction roundabout.