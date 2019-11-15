Ice cream in, personal hygiene out in lockdown

People working from home have been eating more ice cream but neglecting their grooming habits, consumer goods giant Unilever has suggested.

The firm said ice cream sales leapt 26% in the three months to June, but demand for shampoo and deodorant fell.

It said it had seen strong “growth in home consumption of foods, ice cream and tea” during lockdown.

But there had been “fewer personal care occasions from going to work or socialising”.

However, it said sales of some cleaning products, such as hand sanitiser, had soared as people stepped up efforts to battle Covid-19.

The firm’s Magnum and Ben and Jerry’s brands benefited the most as people bought more ice cream to eat at home.