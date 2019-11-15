IBM to split into two as it reinvents itself

International Business Machines (IBM) has announced it will split into two public companies.

The move is an attempt to shift its focus to higher-margin businesses like cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

A new company focusing on legacy IT infrastructure will be named and spun off next year.

Article continues after advertisement

IBM shares closed nearly 6% higher after the announcement.

It marks the latest shift by the world’s first big computing firm to diversify away from its traditional businesses.

Chief Executive Arvind Krishna says they divested networking back in the 1990s, PCs back in the 2000s and they divested semiconductors about five years ago because all of them didn’t necessarily play into the integrated value proposition.

Krishna was the key architect behind IBM’s $34bn acquisition of cloud company Red Hat last year.

Currently, Amazon Web Services and Microsoft dominate the market for cloud services.