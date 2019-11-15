I cannot interfere with FNPF: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has today stated that he cannot interfere with any policy or decision of the Fiji National Provident Fund.

Bainimarama made the comments after a few questions were asked today during his talanoa sessions in Namoli village and Navutu settlement in Lautoka on FNPF withdrawals.

The Prime Minister says that many people actually think that he has a say in FNPF however he has stressed that he does not have any power.

Bainimarama says FNPF has it’s own board and CEO and they have policies that need to be adhered to.

He says he cannot change any FNPF policy as he is not allowed to do so.

The Prime Minister says he understands the hardships faced by many Fijians during this pandemic but FNPF guidelines will need to be followed.