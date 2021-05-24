Hydroponic farm investment bodes well for family

A family from the Tuirara subdivision in Nasinu is now reaping the reward of investing in a hydroponic farm.

The family took a risk and invested all their savings in a hydroponic farm under this unprecedented COVID-19 environment.

Madhu Karan used to run an events and video production business which came to a standstill when the pandemic hit.

“We had to look for other sources of income or else we would have set idle at home. We thought about setting up hydroponics because we knew the food supply was scarce and we know that people will have to eat – it’s a viable business.”

Karan says this has paid off as they are now able to supply lettuce and mint to supermarkets, roadside vendors, and drop-in customers.

“At the moment, we are planting mint and lettuce just because we don’t have enough space. The plan is to buy a farm and set up on a bigger commercial set.”

The hydroponic farmer says people need to be innovative during this current situation and explore new avenues of earning an income to meet local demand and sustain themselves.