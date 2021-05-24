Home

Hydro projects planned for Taveuni

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
September 28, 2021 3:35 pm

An Australian company is about to develop environmentally responsible mini hydros on the eastern slopes of Taveuni.

Hydro Taveuni Pte Ltd has been working for the past three years to define and develop the Lavena Mini Hydro and Salialevu Mini-Hydro projects.

Managing Director Dr. Philip van der Riet says the Lavena project involves a 4000kW plant which will generate up to 30GWh of energy annually.

The Salialevu project will have a 2000kW plant and it’s expected to produce 15GWh of energy locally.

After allowing for use on Taveuni, up to 40GWh will be available for export to Vanua Levu in a year.

“It will take another 12 months to complete all the development works which include completing an Environmental impact assessment. That will be done to stringent guidelines cause the financing of the project is expected to come from the ADB.”

The company has attained a development lease signed with the host community in Lavena.

Van De Riet says the project will provide substantial benefits to the community which includes royalties from the sale of electricity, employment and training in environmental protection and eco-tourism, and full access to electricity for the first time.

The project will also include a transmission grid fully interconnecting all consumers in Taveuni, a 9,000 m long submarine cable crossing Somosomo Strait from Waiyevo to Viani Bay, and a new transmission grid along the Hibiscus Highway connecting with Savusavu and Labasa.

The facilities will be developed as an Independent Power Project with funding provided by ADB Debt and feasibility studies by MFAT of New Zealand are now underway.

