Business

Hundreds flock to the My FNPF Center in Nadi

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
December 6, 2021 4:13 pm

The multi-million dollar My FNPF Center in Nadi today opened its doors.

The complex was a hive of activity today as hundreds flocked to see what the center had to offer which was a welcome sign for tenants.

Shop owner Manisha Reddy says the center is expected to be one of the busiest places in Jet Set Town.

“I think it will be busy later on because some shops are still are not open but when all shops are open it will be busy but since morning we have been busy.”

This is also considered to be the first-ever shopping mall for Nadi Town.

Situated in the Nadi central business district – the My FNPF Center is expected to attract more Fijians as it’s a convenient place for people to meet up.

“We can come and have a good family time like today we are having our lunch as a family and it looks really nice.”

“It’s nice and it’s very convenient and you can see like plenty of people are here.”

“It’s a nice place to spend time and hang around. There are nice treats and very comfortable.”

Operations Manager Western Branches RB Patel, Ronald Reddy says they decided to open at the complex as the location will benefit not only them but shoppers.

“At the center of the city and it’s a very good customer convenient store with has a lot of range.”

The center also offers a wide range of tenant mix from high end clothing, fashion, accessories, ICT, electronics, hardware, pharmacy and medical clinic.

The three-story building which is estimated to be around $30m also generated hundreds of jobs.

