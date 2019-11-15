Huge sugar shipments headed for the US and Spain

The loading for the next shipment of sugar export for the US and Spain markets have begun.

As part of the two bulk sugar cargoes, 11, 500 tonnes will be exported to America and 30, 000 tonnes to Spain.

Fiji Sugar Corporation chief executive Graham Clark says the first vessel arrived in Labasa today and will load in rotation with the second vessel arriving on Sunday from Malau and Lautoka terminals.

Meanwhile, the three sugar mills have crushed a total of 637, 504 tonnes of cane as of yesterday.

Clark says sugar production of 54, 949 tonnes to date is higher than the equivalent period in 2019 which stood at 52, 694 tonnes.

For the past week, 8, 760 tonnes of sugar were produced.

The chief executive also states that mill performance remains good, with operating time efficiency 12 percent higher than last year.