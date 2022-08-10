Huge potential in North America for Fiji Airways

[File Photo]

There is a lot of potential in North America which is why Fiji Airways has launched a promotional flight to Vancouver.

Speaking during the first direct flight to Canada last night, Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says while it’s an exciting new destination, there was a lot of hard work done behind the scenes to ensure the route is viable.

Sayed-Khaiyum says a lot of former Fijians also live in Vancouver and other parts of Canada.

“With the $3m allocation that we got in the budget, we are hoping that will also be able to give Fiji Airways the ability to market a lot better in particular in the East coast of Canada, mid-west Canada and of course there could be some Northern USA traffic that could come through the Vancouver and catchment areas.”

The Minister for Economy says this also shows that Fiji continues to compete with other airlines as it constantly reinvents itself.

Fiji Airways CEO and Managing Director Andre Viljoen says Canadians love to travel, especially in search for warmer weather during their winter months and our location has the perfect tropical climate.

“We’ve got so many bookings already so the very first day we announced it in Suva that same day we had hundreds of bookings so we are very excited.”

Viljoen adds that the Airbus aircraft provides more space for cargo shipments between the two destinations twice a week which commences in November.