Huge demand for stalls by MSME's

There are no plans for the Gold FM Roc Market to increase its number of stalls from 110.

Market co-coordinator, Inoke Kalounisiga says they have received overwhelming applications from local businesses, looking to sell their products at the monthly market.

“We will not go beyond110 at the moment, the reason being we only have so much foot traffic that comes through and we want to make sure that the vendors that we have to maximize on the number of people that we have here. The bigger the money is, the lesser the money to go around, so we have to balance that, so that everyone’s happy.”

Kalounisiga says businesses that apply and are not given a stall automatically but are put on a waiting list.

Crowds of people turned out in numbers to enjoy the wide variety of food and products on display by micro, small and medium enterprises at the Roc Market yesterday.