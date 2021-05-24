Home

Business

Huge demand for ginger in Australia

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
March 11, 2022 4:40 pm
Fiji continues to receive a huge demand for ginger in the Australian market. [Source: Flickr]

Fiji continues to receive a huge demand for ginger in the Australian market.

Trade Minister, Faiyaz Koya says our range of Fijian-made produce, such as ginger has significant potential for the niche and high-market across the globe.

He adds that Fijian turmeric is also making in-road in international markets such as Australia, New Zealand, and the United States.

[Supplied Image]
Koya is urging farmers to venture into the kava business as the increasing capacity of commercial export of kava to Australia has commenced.

“I encourage the farmers to step out of their comfort zone and consider producing for export. Even so far as setting up your processing and export facilities. I also encourage you to join our national brand – Fijian Made-Buy Fijian, by applying for the Fijian Grown or Made logo.” 

While visiting farmers in the North, Koya says the Fijian Government has always seen the potential in the Northern Division and has vigorously invested and boosted business activities for the area.

