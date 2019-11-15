Huawei: UK 5G concerns 'a witch-hunt' says Chinese ambassador

China’s ambassador to the UK, Liu Xiaoming, says Tory politicians opposed to Huawei playing a role in the UK’s 5G network are conducting “a witch-hunt”.

Some senior Conservatives have written to Tory MPs to raise concerns about the government’s decision to give Huawei a role in the network.

The group, including four ex-cabinet ministers, want “high-risk” vendors ruled out now, or phased out over time.

Article continues after advertisement

But Mr Liu told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show “they were totally wrong”.

“I think what they are doing is a kind of a witch-hunt,” he said. “Huawei is a private-owned company, nothing to do with the Chinese government… the only problem they have is they are a Chinese company.”