Huawei P40 flagship phones launch amid COVID-19 crisis
March 27, 2020 10:36 am
Huawei has launched a range of new flagship smartphones despite the coronavirus pandemic.
The firm unveiled the P40 phones a day after the firm’s founder announced that 90% of the company’s 150,000 China-based employees had returned to work.
But experts say demand for the handsets will likely be weak outside of its home market, at least in the short-term.
They say many consumers and businesses are focused on buying laptops, PCs and tablets if they are spending at all.