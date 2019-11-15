Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
PM announces nationwide curfew from Monday|Fiji Airways Narita recovery flights rescheduled|No new COVID-19 cases|Police get $700k top up|Rabuka sings same tune as Nawaikula about COVID-19|Government and EFL agree to pay bills for subsidized customers|No pay cuts for civil servants as MPs take 20 percent pay cut|$40m top-up for health ministry|Employee FNPF contributions to be reduced by 3%|Additional $5m to assist SME’s|Tax deduction for landlords who will reduce rents for their tenants|Government entity loans turned into equity|Australia, New Zealand pour in money for Fiji’s COVID-19 fund|20 cent import duty on diesel and petrol|Pensioner’s monthly allowance reduced by $20|All water disconnection suspended until July|VAT exemption to be applied on certain medical supplies|Hospitality workers can access $1000 from FNPF|Additional funds allocated for police, RFMF and FCCC|One-off relief payment to all street hawker in lockdown areas|$210m to be injected back into economy|Loan repayment holiday for Fijians affected by coronavirus|ADB and World Bank helps Fiji|Bulitavu requests Speaker of Parliament to rule against motion|Seruiratu moves motion, Opposition opposes|
Fiji Stories World Stories

Business

Huawei P40 flagship phones launch amid COVID-19 crisis

| @BBCWorld
March 27, 2020 10:36 am
Italy is the worst-hit European country by the coronavirus outbreak [Source: BBC]

Huawei has launched a range of new flagship smartphones despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The firm unveiled the P40 phones a day after the firm’s founder announced that 90% of the company’s 150,000 China-based employees had returned to work.

But experts say demand for the handsets will likely be weak outside of its home market, at least in the short-term.

Article continues after advertisement

They say many consumers and businesses are focused on buying laptops, PCs and tablets if they are spending at all.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.