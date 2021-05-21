Home

Huawei operating system coming to smartphones in Asia

| @BBCWorld
June 2, 2021 1:47 pm
[Source: BBC]

An update of HarmonyOS, the operating system developed by Huawei, means it will now be installed in a wider range of products, including its smartphones.

It is due to roll out across Asia following a launch event on 2 June.

There is no date for a global launch yet.

A trade ban imposed by the US last year effectively prevented Huawei devices from working fully with Google’s Android platform because it blocked access to essential apps like Gmail.

However, Huawei said it did not consider Harmony to be a replacement for Android, which accounted for 85.4% of smartphones shipped in 2019.

Apple’s iOS had the remaining 14.6%, according to the research firm IDC.

Other operating systems such as Samsung’s Tizen and Amazon’s Fire have failed to disrupt the handset market.

