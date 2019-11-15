How Chinese rivals are trying to take Zoom's crown

Video meetings have become hugely important as the world adapts to the “new normal” of the pandemic.

Even as lockdown rules ease, they’re a safe, convenient and free way to stay in touch for business and socialising.

Zoom has become the app of choice for millions, overshadowing rival products from much larger companies such as Microsoft and Google.

But the firm is now facing major challenges from some of China’s biggest technology companies.

Beijing temporarily blocked the international version of Zoom in September, leaving the market wide open to local players, including Alibaba’s DingTalk and Tencent-backed VooV.

Since then two big Chinese video conferencing apps have significantly increased the size and reach of their services.