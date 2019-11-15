Home

Business

Housing Authority of Fiji receives 214 applications for COVID-19 Assistance

Faria Begum Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @FariaFBCNews
May 8, 2020 7:12 am
The Housing Authority of Fiji has received 214 applications for COVID-19 Assistance.

This is to assist customers who have been financially impacted by the pandemic.

CEO Robert Sen says about 70 percent of the applications have been processed while a few have been declined.

“We’ve got close to, of 214 we received 147 from the central and 67 from western division and majority of these 67 from the western division are workers from the tourism sector.”

A number of clients have had their loan payments deferred for the next three months.

