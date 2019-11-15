Housing Authority launches bill pay with HFC Bank

Close to 20 000 Housing Authority tenants will now be able to pay their leases and mortgages through HFC Bank’s bill pay service portal.

Housing Authority CEO Robert Sen says the launch today will offer a convenient and inexpensive way to make bill payments.

And in light of the preventative measures against COVID-19, the service is timely and will enable the Authority’s HFC Bank customers to keep up with their payments while in the safety of their homes and or office.

Article continues after advertisement

“Definitely with this new bill pay system with Home Finance, definitely it will assist the customers to paying their payments on time and flexibility for them to pay from anywhere. It will be easier for them to pay if they are not around in Suva or our head office, they can pay from their home or even they are paying from overseas too.”

HFC’s General Manager Technology Timoci Tuisawau says Housing Authority becomes their 16th bill pay customer to the service portal.

He adds that in addition to a growing network and clientele for the service, they are also working on a number of other digitization projects that will further enhance the bank’s service delivery.