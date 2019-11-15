Housing Authority engages real estate agents

The Housing Authority of Fiji has engaged real estate agents to try and sell non-residential and high-end residential property.

In a statement this afternoon, the Authority says this arrangement in no way deviates from its main objective to provide affordable housing to low and middle income earners.

It adds that Housing Authority has a policy which requires High End and Non-Residential lots be tendered out, before being placed with real estate agents.

Realtors will now provide first-hand information on available lots, and will take on the responsibility of matching lots to customer needs.

The Authority adds that the lots in question had been advertised but tenders received did not meet valuations, and have been issued to registered real estate agents to market and sell on their behalf.

Housing Authority also states that as the economy continues to feel the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, this private and public partnership will be crucial in selling lots and meeting the demand for home ownership.







