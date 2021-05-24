Hotels take advantage of high demand

Home

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
December 11, 2021 4:49 am
Lachlan Walker, with Mr and Mrs Brickwood who chose Intercontinental Fiji Golf Resort and Spa as their home away from home. [Source: Facebook]

Hotel operators are aware the immediate couple of months next year will be challenging for the tourism industry.

Lachlan Walker the Area General Manager South Pacific for Intercontinental Hotels Group says they are taking advantage of the high demand for our tourism now.

Walker adds the momentum for growth will be slow but they are strategizing to minimize the effects of other factors that will affect the industry’s progress.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s just a kick-off. I think we’ll all be put to the test.”

Walker says their collaboration between all the tourism stakeholders is intact to ensure the industry keeps moving forward.

“I’m very confident looking around at other resorts and other hotels and talking with other hoteliers- we’re all feeling very confident. We’ve got the support of Tourism Fiji, MCTTT. There’s been a lot of forums and discussions.”

Other tourist destinations like Bali are now open but there is a slow flow of international tourists to the country.

However, the influx of international tourists in Fiji is mainly attributed to the high vaccination rate and the strict COVID-safe protocols in place.

