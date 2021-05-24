Home

Business

Hotels complying with safety measures: Hill

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 6, 2021 4:29 pm
Guests arriving at the Radisson Blu Resort Fiji [Source: facebook]

Tourism Fiji says hotels and resorts are complying with the COVID safe protocols.

Chief Executive Brent Hill says six days since the borders re-opened and so far they have not received a report of any positive cases.

Hill says 1300 tourists arrived in the country in just one day and there were ten flights arriving and departing which is a positive indication.

Article continues after advertisement

“95-98 percent of our people coming are from travel partner countries. I think our first flight from Singapore comes in this week that has some people from no travel partner countries who do go to quarantine but for the vast majority of the people, they go into normal arrangements.”


Brent Hill

He adds while they are encouraging tourists to enter into approved CFC properties, they are advising tourists to avoid high-risk and low vaccinated areas.

