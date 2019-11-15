Hotels and Resorts urged to participate in Bula Bubble

Fiji Airways is inviting hotels and resorts to register and participate in the Bula Bubble Campaign.

The government’s proposed ‘Bula Bubble’, under Phase Two of Fiji’s COVID-SAFE Economic Recovery Framework, will allow controlled easing of border restrictions.

This will help Australian and New Zealand holidaymakers to return to Fiji.

To stimulate demand and attract tourists back to the country, the government has selected Fiji Airways to set-up and lead the Fiji Airways Bula Bubble Campaign, which will offer attractive Fiji holiday packages to Australian and New Zealand visitors.

The Airline is leading an Industry Task Force to help develop the qualifying rules and implement the Campaign.

The government has introduced a $400 stipend for the first 150, 000 visitors buying a holiday package within the campaign.

Fiji Airways says it is grateful to the government for this package, as well as other attractive incentives which will spur tourism recovery.