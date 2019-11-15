Hotels and resorts struggle with operational costs

The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association says hotels and resorts operators are struggling to cover for their operational costs.

Chief Executive Fantasha Lockington says most of their members are resorting to tough decisions so they can reduce expenses and stay afloat.

Lockington says the next three months are critical for most operators as they expect more of the same struggle currently being experienced in the hospitality industry.

“You simply don’t shut the business down without incurring any sort of expenses, so it’s looking for ways to reduce your operational cost during these closed times.”

She also says domestic tourism has been received well by locals, as operators find means to stay operational.