Hotels abide by COVID-19 protocols for New Year’s celebrations

New Year’s Eve will be celebrated in a different way this year as the COVID-19 pandemic has introduced a new normal.

With the curfew still in place, and people required to celebrate New Year’s within the confines of their home, most resorts and hotels are doing the same and have arranged in house celebrations.

Tanoa Hotel Group Reservations Officer Tima Sauqaqa says the aim is to usher in the New Year while ensuring strict measures are still followed.

“For the Tanoa Hotel Group we have installed sanitizers throughout all the hotels in Fiji and also in the pacific and we have registration, temperature checks for all in house guests, not only them we have our suppliers to and they bring in our staff and they’ll have checks as well.”

Intercontinental Hotel Group which runs Holiday Inn, Grand Pacific Hotel and Intercontinental Resort are also organizing their New Year’s Event.

Group Area General Manager Lachlan Walker says they will abide by all protocols

“We’ll have our signage around the hotel our physical distancing will be in place, all events will be outside- inside so there’s lots of fresh air space, we’ll have sanitizers around as I mentioned physical distancing all guests will need to sign in.”

The Fiji Police Force says while people are free to celebrate in the confines of their homes within curfew hours, Fijians need to be cautious and vigilant at all times.