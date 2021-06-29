Hoteliers turn to local produce this festive season

Most hotels and resorts are going local this festive season as the global pandemic has caused a delay in a lot of shipments not only for Fiji but the world over.

The Fiji Hotels and Tourism Association says its member are also designing menus around the availability of seasonal produce and fruits.

FHTA Chief Executive, Fantasha Lockington, says that sourcing produce from local farmers goes a long way in providing for their families.

“It’s a wonderful thing to see and it is an example of a model that can work. The volumes, quality and consistency with the supplier is an issue.”

Holiday Inn, Culinary Director Philippe Garand, says most of their Christmas menu is centred on local produce and meat from local butchers.

“Some produce and item, because of this COVID situation aren’t really coming. It’s really challenging. It is why I try to do menus with what we can get from the market and from our farmers and suppliers for meat and fish. This year it’s more local produce because it is very difficult to get items from overseas.”

The Ministry of Agriculture has been working relentlessly to reduce the import bill of certain fruits and vegetables that can be substituted with local ones.