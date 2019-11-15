Hoteliers to report damages to authorities

Hotel operators have been urged to lodge reports with Police if there are guests found to be damaging or stealing property.

Minister for Tourism, Faiyaz Koya says the support from the public regarding the “Love Your Locals Campaign” has been immense.

However, reports have surfaced of some guests damaging hotel property or in some instances stealing appliances.

Koya says not every local guest damages or steals property adding that most locals have been very supportive and this has shown in the increase in the number of bookings at various hotels and resorts around the country.

“Resort operators will report it immediately to the Police, its criminal activity. Of course, it is not condoned. At the end of the day, I think our locals have been very supportive of the tourism industry and operators do know that.”

The Tourism Minister says most hotels and resorts were fully booked during the Constitution Day long weekend adding that this is a positive sign for the tourism sector and hopes to see this continue through to the end of the year.