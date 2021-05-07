Hoteliers not banking on profit

The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association is closely working with the Ministry of Health to assist with COVID-19 containment efforts and out to make a profit.

Association Chief Executive, Fantasha Lockington, says some hotels will be providing accommodation at a low cost as they are aware of the pressure on the health ministry.

The Ministry had earlier announced that they will be using some of the hotels in Suva as quarantine facilities.

Lockington says profit is not the priority for the hoteliers as they just need to cover operation costs.

“These are rates that are affordable to the ministry so that they can keep their quarantine people in. You will find that it is such as low rate that it can just pay the staff and operational cost. Sometimes it’s provided at under cost because they understand what the budget is.”

Lockington says selected hotels will need to ensure that there is a section of the facility available for Fijians in quarantine.

She adds hotels will not be selected if they cannot provide separate facilities for quarantine and local guests.