Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fiji is doing well to handle second wave, says Vuvale partner|Hoteliers not banking on profit|Wainitarawau neighbourhood elated after containment border lifting|Eight juveniles arrested for breach of COVID-19 protocols|More hotel workers to be employed|$3.3m paid under COVID assistance|Lautoka containment area a buzz this morning|Avoid touching your face after using ATM machines|Innovation a way to keep business afloat|Wainitarawau Settlement lockdown lifted after six hours|Lockdown for Viti Levu still on the table|Contact tracing for the three new cases underway|Ministry explores opportunities to resume industry operations|Three new cases announced, containment areas remain|Ministry scales up screening|Strict measures to be imposed at non-COVID Field Hospital|Wainitarawau lockdown stands despite PS announcement|Health Ministry pleads with protocol breachers to self-isolate|Stranded mother spends Mothers Day away from home|22-year-old man arrested for not wearing mask|Health Minister commends mother’s working as frontliners|Bus operators taking extra measures|Health Ministry prioritizes children’s safety|Police monitor people’s movement|Ministry of Health receives food pack assistance|
Full Coverage

Business

Hoteliers not banking on profit

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
May 10, 2021 4:30 pm
Pictured above is a hotel in Suva. [File Photo]

The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association is closely working with the Ministry of Health to assist with COVID-19 containment efforts and out to make a profit.

Association Chief Executive, Fantasha Lockington, says some hotels will be providing accommodation at a low cost as they are aware of the pressure on the health ministry.

The Ministry had earlier announced that they will be using some of the hotels in Suva as quarantine facilities.

Article continues after advertisement

Lockington says profit is not the priority for the hoteliers as they just need to cover operation costs.

“These are rates that are affordable to the ministry so that they can keep their quarantine people in. You will find that it is such as low rate that it can just pay the staff and operational cost. Sometimes it’s provided at under cost because they understand what the budget is.”

Lockington says selected hotels will need to ensure that there is a section of the facility available for Fijians in quarantine.

She adds hotels will not be selected if they cannot provide separate facilities for quarantine and local guests.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.